Ex-President Jimmy Carter among first leaders to congratulate Biden

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Former US President Jimmy Carter welcomed Joseph Biden's election to the White House on Saturday, more than four decades after they first became political allies.

"Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," Carter said in a statement issued in Atlanta, Georgia. "We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation." Carter, who turned 96 last month, has long been close to Biden.

In a video for this year's Democratic National Convention, the former president said Biden had been "my first and most effective supporter in the Senate" when Carter ran for president in 1976.

Although Carter attended Trump's inauguration in 2017 and later spoke with him at least once by phone, Carter sharply criticized the president in September 2019.

"It would be a disaster to have four more years of Trump," Carter said at the time.