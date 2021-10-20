UrduPoint.com

Ex-president Macri Back In Argentina, Says Won't Testify In Sub Spying Case

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 09:00 AM

Ex-president Macri back in Argentina, says won't testify in sub spying case

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Former Argentine president Mauricio Macri returned to his country Tuesday, but said he will not give a statement in a probe about alleged spying on relatives of 44 sailors who died in the sinking of a navy submarine.

"I will not appear until the issues that my lawyer will raise are resolved to guarantee me due process and a defense in court," Macri said on Twitter.

The center-right ex-president is being investigated for his alleged responsibility in spying on relatives of crew members who died when a submarine sank on the high seas in November 2017. The San Juan was discovered in November 2018 at a depth of 900 meters, after a year of searching with the support of navies from other nations.

Family members of the 44 crew members told investigators they were followed and wiretapped, filmed and intimidated into abandoning any claims related to the incident.

Macri is accused of ordering the espionage. He risks between three and 10 years in jail for allegedly violating Argentina's intelligence laws.

"I have nothing to do with this case. I never spied on or asked to spy on the families," said Macri, who was summoned to appear Wednesday to answer questions.

Judge Martin Bava subpoenaed Macri, 62, earlier this month to testify about his role in the alleged espionage but Macri was in the United States when he got the order to testify.

He later traveled to Qatar and an extension was granted until this October 20.

The former president questioned having been summoned "in the electoral campaign" for the November 14 legislative elections, and other measures such a ban on him leaving the country.

Judge Bava said in a letter that "the then-president was fully aware of the follow-up carried out by the Federal Intelligence Agency regarding the relatives of the crew members" of the submarine.

Macri in turned criticized what he called "the incompetence of Judge Bava... and irregularities of the judge, denounced for possible falsehoods in another case."The then heads of the intelligence services Gustavo Arribas and Silvia Majdalani are also accused of gathering "illegal intelligence" on the relatives, who were trying to find out the fate of the submarine when it was missing for a year.

Related Topics

Jail Twitter Died Qatar San Juan Argentina United States October November 2017 2018 From Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th October 2021

55 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operatio ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits DXB to review operations and efforts to deliver seam ..

7 hours ago
 DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to ..

DEWA CEO Saeed Al Tayer meets US Consul General to Dubai

8 hours ago
 Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees ..

Board of Directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank agrees to raise the ceiling for forei ..

9 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilater ..

Hamed bin Zayed, British ministers discuss bilateral economic, investment relati ..

10 hours ago
 Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth ..

Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth edition

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.