UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Real Madrid Ace Stielike Follows Donadoni Out Of China

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:10 PM

Ex-Real Madrid ace Stielike follows Donadoni out of China

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Former Real Madrid midfielder Uli Stielike was sacked by Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda on Wednesday, the second coaching casualty less than a month into the season.

Tianjin, yet to win in five matches this term, said that the 65-year-old German will be replaced as coach by Wang Baoshan.

The 57-year-old Chinese left Tianjin's CSL rivals Henan Jianye ahead of the coronavirus-delayed season, citing personal reasons.

Stielike, who played more than 300 times for Real Madrid from 1977-1985, was in charge at Tianjin for nearly three years and saved them from relegation when he arrived.

Before that he was coach of South Korea and was once Germany's assistant manager.

Tianjin, who saw former international striker Sandro Wagner return to Germany before a ball was kicked, have taken just one point from their opening five games.

Roberto Donadoni, the AC Milan legend, was fired last week by Shenzhen after two wins in 14 games stretching back to last season.

He will be replaced as Shenzhen coach by former Manchester United and Barcelona midfielder Jordi Cruyff.

The CSL kicked off on July 25, five months late and behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

China German Germany Baoshan Shenzhen Tianjin Barcelona South Korea Manchester United July From Real Madrid Coach AC Milan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Navy Promoting Sports Activities In Pakistan

18 minutes ago

UVAS, dairy association discuss collaboration, joi ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

24 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating fami ..

29 minutes ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

2 hours ago

UAE, India to bolster cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.