Ex-Real Madrid ace Stielike follows Donadoni out of China

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Former Real Madrid midfielder Uli Stielike was sacked by Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda on Wednesday, the second coaching casualty less than a month into the season.

Tianjin, yet to win in five matches this term, said that the 65-year-old German will be replaced as coach by Wang Baoshan.

The 57-year-old Chinese left Tianjin's CSL rivals Henan Jianye ahead of the coronavirus-delayed season, citing personal reasons.

Stielike, who played more than 300 times for Real Madrid from 1977-1985, was in charge at Tianjin for nearly three years and saved them from relegation when he arrived.

Before that he was coach of South Korea and was once Germany's assistant manager.

Tianjin, who saw former international striker Sandro Wagner return to Germany before a ball was kicked, have taken just one point from their opening five games.

Roberto Donadoni, the AC Milan legend, was fired last week by Shenzhen after two wins in 14 games stretching back to last season.

He will be replaced as Shenzhen coach by former Manchester United and Barcelona midfielder Jordi Cruyff.

The CSL kicked off on July 25, five months late and behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.