Ex-rights Chief To Lead UN Israel-Palestinian Inquiry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 08:40 AM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Former UN rights chief Navi Pillay will lead the United Nations' open-ended inquiry into "systematic" abuses in Israel and the Palestinian territories, it was announced on Thursday.

The UN Human Rights Council's president said Pillay would lead a three-person investigation into abuses and their "root causes" in the decades-long conflict.

A commission of inquiry (COI) is the highest-level investigation that can be ordered by the council.

The probe was triggered during a special session of the council held on May 27 to discuss the surge in deadly violence between Israelis and Palestinians earlier in the month.

The conflict killed 260 Palestinians including some fighters, according to Gaza authorities.

In Israel, 13 people were killed, including a soldier, by projectiles fired from Gaza, the police and army said.

The council established an ongoing independent, international commission of inquiry to investigate "all alleged violations of international humanitarian law and all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law" in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

It will look into "all underlying root causes of recurrent tensions, instability and protraction of conflict, including systematic discrimination and repression based on national, ethnic, racial or religious identity".

The commissioners were mandated to get to the facts and circumstances surrounding violations and identify those responsible "with a view to ensuring that perpetrators of violations are held accountable".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

