Ex-security chief 'betrayed' Mexico, drugs trial hears

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :A once-powerful Mexican government minister betrayed his country by engaging in the very drug trafficking he was in charge of stopping, US prosecutors said at his trial Monday.

Genaro Garcia Luna is accused of receiving vast sums of money to allow the notorious Sinaloa cartel to smuggle cocaine when he was public security minister between 2006 and 2012.

"The defendant took millions of Dollars of bribes again, again and again," government attorney Philip Pilmar said in opening arguments at Brooklyn Federal court.

"He is a man who betrayed his country and ours," added the prosecutor, as the 54-year-old Garcia Luna looked on from the dock, sometimes blowing kisses to his wife and daughter.

Garcia Luna has pleaded not guilty to five counts that carry possible sentences of between 10 years and life in prison.

US prosecutors accuse him of looking the other way as drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's cartel shipped tons of drugs into the United States between 2001 and 2012.