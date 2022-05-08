Hong Kong, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :A former security chief who oversaw the crackdown on Hong Kong's democracy movement is set to be anointed the business hub's new leader on Sunday by a small committee of Beijing loyalists.

John Lee, 64, was the only candidate in a Beijing-backed one-horse race to succeed outgoing leader Carrie Lam.

His elevation will place a security official in the top job for the first time after a tumultuous few years for a city battered by political unrest and debilitating pandemic controls.

Despite the city's mini-constitution promising universal suffrage, Hong Kong has never been a democracy, the source of years of public frustration and protests since the 1997 handover to China.

Its leader is instead chosen by an "election committee" currently comprised of 1,461 people -- roughly 0.02 percent of the city's population.

That committee, made up of political and business elites vetted for their loyalty, began casting their ballots Sunday morning in a cavernous exhibition centre on the city's harbourfront.

Lee needs to secure a simple majority, but with no rivals, his ascension is virtually guaranteed.

By 11:00 am (0300 GMT) 96 percent of the committee had cast their votes. results are expected Sunday afternoon.