UrduPoint.com

Ex-security Chief Poised To Become Hong Kong's Next Leader

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Ex-security chief poised to become Hong Kong's next leader

Hong Kong, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :A former security chief who oversaw the crackdown on Hong Kong's democracy movement is set to be anointed the business hub's new leader on Sunday by a small committee of Beijing loyalists.

John Lee, 64, was the only candidate in a Beijing-backed one-horse race to succeed outgoing leader Carrie Lam.

His elevation will place a security official in the top job for the first time after a tumultuous few years for a city battered by political unrest and debilitating pandemic controls.

Despite the city's mini-constitution promising universal suffrage, Hong Kong has never been a democracy, the source of years of public frustration and protests since the 1997 handover to China.

Its leader is instead chosen by an "election committee" currently comprised of 1,461 people -- roughly 0.02 percent of the city's population.

That committee, made up of political and business elites vetted for their loyalty, began casting their ballots Sunday morning in a cavernous exhibition centre on the city's harbourfront.

Lee needs to secure a simple majority, but with no rivals, his ascension is virtually guaranteed.

By 11:00 am (0300 GMT) 96 percent of the committee had cast their votes. results are expected Sunday afternoon.

Related Topics

Election Business China Democracy Job Ascension Beijing Hong Kong Hub Sunday Top Race

Recent Stories

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

9 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

9 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

9 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

9 hours ago
 Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successfu ..

Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successful completion of CPEC: Ahsan Iq ..

9 hours ago
 One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.