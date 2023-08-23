Open Menu

Ex-Springboks Captain Stofberg Dies After Car Accident

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Former Springboks captain Theuns Stofberg, 68, died on Wednesday after being involved in a car accident near Cape Town the previous day, an SA Rugby statement said.

The loose forward made 21 Test appearances, including four as skipper, between 1976 and 1984, scoring six tries.

He debuted for South Africa against New Zealand and played in all four matches of a 1980 series victory over the British and Irish Lions.

"To say Theuns made an immense mark on South African rugby in a difficult time in the history of our game, would be somewhat of an understatement," said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

The official was referring to anti-apartheid protests whenever the Springboks, composed exclusively of white players until 1981, played abroad.

"Theuns held a deep love of rugby, he treasured the ethos and camaraderie of the game, and he ensured that he and his former teammates stayed in touch over the years," added Alexander.

