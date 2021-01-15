UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-state Governor Charged In Flint Water Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 08:40 AM

Ex-state governor charged in Flint water crisis

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Ex-governor Rick Snyder was among former officials in the US state of Michigan charged over the Flint water crisis, a health scandal that came to symbolize social injustice in America, authorities said Thursday.

Prosecutors allege Snyder willfully neglected his duty to protect the residents of the decaying industrial city that switched its drinking water source to the polluted Flint River to cut costs in 2014.

Officials failed to add corrosion controls to the new tap water source, allowing lead and other contaminants to leach from the city's aging pipe system.

Twelve people died in an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease after the switch, though authorities initially dismissed complaints from residents in the majority-Black city where many live below the poverty line.

"The people of Flint continue to suffer from the categorical failure of public officials at all levels of government who trampled upon their trust and evaded accountability for far too long," state solicitor general Fadwa Hammoud told a press conference.

Snyder, who was among nine former officials charged, pleaded not guilty Thursday to two misdemeanor charges. He faces up to a year in jail on each count if convicted.

The former director of the state health department, Nicolas Lyon, was charged with nine counts of involuntary manslaughter, which each carry up to 15 years in prison.

Eden Wells, ex-executive of state medical services, was also hit with nine charges of involuntary manslaughter and an allegation of willful neglect of duty.

Hammoud said ex-health official Nancy Peeler misrepresented "data related to elevated blood lead levels of children in the city of Flint" and has been accused of misconduct.

Three former local officials and two from Snyder's team were also charged.

Authorities now say Flint's water meets Federal safety guidelines, outperforming comparable cities.

However, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says it is safe to wash hands and bathe with unfiltered water, but urges against cooking or brushing teeth with it. Like the state, the EPA also urges use of a filter.

The US state of Michigan has agreed to pay some $600 million to victims of the crisis.

Most of the money is earmarked for children in the city of Flint, who were at greatest risk of neurological and physical harm from lead-tainted tap water.

More than 8,000 children are believed to have consumed lead-contaminated water, and a study found that the proportion of infants and children with high lead levels doubled after the water source switch.

Related Topics

Scandal Water Jail Died Nancy Lyon Lead Flint Money All From Government Blood Million

Recent Stories

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

8 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

8 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

10 hours ago

Jordan's king gets coronavirus jab

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.