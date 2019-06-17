UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Tehran Mayor To Face Trial Over Wife's Killing

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Ex-Tehran mayor to face trial over wife's killing

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Former Tehran mayor and prominent reformist Mohammad Ali Najafi will stand trial next month on charges of murdering his wife, the government-run Iran newspaper said Sunday.

Najafi, 67, turned himself in and confessed to shooting his second wife Mitra Ostad on May 28 at their home in northern Tehran, according to Iranian media.

"On July 1, the first trial session of Mohammad Ali Najafi, former Tehran mayor, will be held at Tehran's Criminal Court," the Iran daily reported.

A veteran politician, Najafi has previously served as President Hassan Rouhani's economic advisor and education minister.

He was elected as mayor of the capital Tehran in August 2017, but resigned the following April after facing criticism from conservatives for attending a dance performance by schoolgirls.

There has been detailed coverage by state media of the case, a rarity in a country where scandals related to politicians are rarely highlighted on television.

Najafi married Ostad without divorcing his first wife, unusual in Iran where polygamy is legal but socially frowned upon.

There have been calls by ultra-conservatives for Najafi to be tried swiftly and without favouritism from the judiciary, with some claiming the case shows reformists' "moral bankruptcy".

Reformists, meanwhile, have criticised the conservative-dominated television of bias in their coverage and weaponising the case for political ends.

If convicted, Najafi could face the death penalty.

Related Topics

Iran Education Married Wife Tehran April May July August Criminals Sunday 2017 Moral Media TV From Court

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Italian Embassy&#039;s ..

16 minutes ago

ERC organises 14th group wedding in Yemen

31 minutes ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champs bag 48 medals in Abu Dhab ..

46 minutes ago

DPC and Facebook to hold region’s first Facebook ..

1 hour ago

El-Sisi re-affirms Egypt&#039;s support for UAE ag ..

1 hour ago

Long-term interest rate SWAPs maintain upward tren ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.