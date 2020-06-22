UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Trump Aide Bolton Says North Korea's Kim Laughing At US President

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 08:50 AM

Ex-Trump aide Bolton says North Korea's Kim laughing at US president

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Former US national security advisor John Bolton said Sunday he thinks North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "gets a huge laugh" over US counterpart Donald Trump's perception of their relationship.

Bolton spoke to ABC news for his first interview ahead of the Tuesday release of his tell-all book, which contains many damning allegations against Trump.

When journalist Martha Raddatz asked if Trump "really believes Kim Jong Un loves him," Bolton replied he could see no other explanation.

"I think Kim Jong Un gets a huge laugh out of this," Bolton said. "These letters that the president has shown to the press... are written by some functionary in the North Korean Workers Party agitprop office.

"And yet, the president has looked at them as evidence of this deep friendship," he said, adding that friendship does not amount to international diplomacy.

Bolton also said he does not consider Trump to be fit for office and hopes he is a one-term president.

"I hope (history) will remember him as a one-term president who didn't plunge the country irretrievably into a downward spiral we can't recall from. We can get over one term," he said.

Bolton added that he will vote for neither Trump nor Democrat Joe Biden in the November presidential elections. Instead, he will "figure out a conservative Republican to write in" on the ballot.

Trump's administration had sought to halt publication of Bolton's book, but a US judge refused Saturday to block its release, saying it was too late for a restraining order.

Related Topics

Vote Trump Kim Jong November Sunday From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

10 hours ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

10 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

10 hours ago

Mosul has been a capital of creative industries fo ..

12 hours ago

National Ambulance uses live virtual training to r ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.