UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-US President Donald Trump Acquitted In Senate Impeachment Trial

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 08:00 AM

Ex-US President Donald Trump acquitted in Senate impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The U.S. Senate voted Saturday to acquit former President Donald Trump of a charge of inciting the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, bringing his second impeachment trial to a close.

Fifty-seven senators voted to find Trump guilty — short of the two-thirds majority needed in a 100-member house for a conviction — while 43 voted to find him not guilty.

Seven Republicans joined the 50 members of the Democratic caucus in voting for conviction.

In their final arguments, senate Democrats on Saturday accused Trump of having "willfully betrayed us" as the historic second Senate impeachment trial of the former president neared its end on a day punctuated by surprises.

Trump's lawyers countered that Democrats were motivated by an "impeachment lust" and argued that Trump does not bear responsibility for the violent attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

Trump was impeached by the House last month for incitement of an insurrection. House impeachment managers held that he incited the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, when his supporters who had gathered to protest the certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 win breached the Capitol during the congressional vote.

In total, five people died, including one Capitol police officer. In the following days, two other responding officers died by suicide. Many others were hurt.

In February 2020, during Trump's first impeachment trial, Senators voted 52-48 in favour of acquitting him of abuse of power and 53-47 in favor of acquitting him of obstruction of Congress. Romney was the only Republican to vote in favor of conviction at that time.

Related Topics

Attack Senate Protest Police Vote Lawyers Trump Died Suicide February Democrats Congress 2020

Recent Stories

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

7 hours ago

Fazlur Rehman demands Rs 5 bln to meet 'Rental Mar ..

7 hours ago

First Sputnik V Vaccine Doses Arrive in Venezuela

7 hours ago

Final arguments, verdict expected in Trump impeach ..

7 hours ago

Mayor of France' Trappes Under Close Protection Af ..

7 hours ago

Sharma 161 helps India to 300-6 in second Test

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.