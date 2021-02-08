Ex-US Secretary of State George Shultz dies at age 100

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Former United States President Ronald Reagan's longtime Secretary of State, George Shultz, who developed close ties with the Pakistani leadership after the 1979 Soviet military intervention in Afghanistan, has died at age 100.

Under Shultz's watch, the US congress approved in 1981 a six-year, $3.2 package to Pakistan as the country most severely impacted by the war in Afghanistan.

He specially flew to Islamabad to represent the United States at the funeral of President Mohammad Zia-ul-Haq in 1988.

Shultz died Saturday, according to the Hoover Institution, a think tank on California's Stanford University campus where he was a distinguished fellow.

He held three major Cabinet posts in Republican administrations during a long career of public service. He was labour secretary and treasury secretary under President Richard Nixon before spending more than six years as Reagan's secretary of state. He had been the oldest surviving former Cabinet member of any administration.