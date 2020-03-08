NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Following strong protests against the appointment by former US President Joe Biden of a Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supporter as his campaign's Muslim outreach coordinator, urgent steps are being taken to replace him, according to a media report.

"The Biden campaign is scrambling to find a replacement for Amit Jani, as the number of candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination has been whittled down to two," The middle Easy Eye (MEE), a London-based online news service, reported Friday, citing unnamed sources.

The protests came from a number of Muslim and civil rights organizations which referred to Jani's close connection with India's Hindu nationalist government, which openly discriminates against Muslims.

MEE said that several Muslim-American political advisers have been approached to help find a new candidate to secure the American Muslim vote amid concerns that Jani's continued presence will alienate Muslims from backing Biden's White House bid.

On Friday, it said, more than 30 prominent academics, activists and organizations signed a letter calling for Biden to fire Jani, referring to his ties with "Hindu Fascists" Amit Jani's family, according to the report, has a relationship stretching back decades with India's right-wing BJP, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular.

Jani's late father, Suresh, come from the same village as Modi, and they originally met at a meeting organized by the Hindu paramilitary organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), it was pointed out.

Following the re-election of Modi, Jani posted images on Facebook celebrating the BJP's victory.

Also, after India illegally annexed Kashmir in August last year, triggering a security lockdown leaving millions under a continued military occupation, Jani helped organize an event that "celebrated" the Indian government's move.

After the results of Super Tuesday primaries, which made Biden a strong contender for Democratic party's presidential nomination, sources told MEE that a need for Biden's campaign to address Jani's role had become paramount.

"Having fascist surrogates like Jani in such a role suffocates Muslim voices," Sana Qutubuddin, an activist with the US-based Alliance for Justice and Accountability, an umbrella group of progressive organizations, was quoted as saying.

"There should be no space for those who normalize Modi," Ms. Qutubuddin said.

Ghazala Salam, president and co-founder of the American Muslim Caucus, said that the hiring of Jani by Biden was "further evidence of how some campaigns continue to tokenize American Muslims".

"The fact", she said, that the campaign has not dismissed this person shows the lack of empathy they have towards the pain and suffering of Muslims, not just here in America, but globally," Ms. Salam said.

Even though Muslims make up little more than one percent of the over 330 million population, their relevance in US politics is growing, and the visibility of Muslims in the Senator Bernie Sanders' campaign has been one of the talking points of this election race.

Not only did Senator Sanders, a left wing politician who is also the other contender of Democratic presidential nomination, appoint a Pakistani-American as his campaign manager -- Faiz Shakir -- but his campaign has focused on several issues held dear by Muslim-Americans, including Islamophobia, income inequality and foreign policy.

Sen. Sanders has taken clear positions in support of the struggle of Kashmiris and Palestinians for their unalienable rights,.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) in September last year, Sanders called India's repressive actions in Jammu and Kashmir as "unacceptable".

"The communications blockade must be lifted immediately, and the United States government must speak out boldly in support of international humanitarian law and in support of a UN-backed peaceful resolution that respects the will of the Kashmiri people." Crucially, Sanders used the words "Kashmiri people," a not-so-subtle signal that he accepts the existence of Kashmir as an independent political entity.

On Palestinian rights, Sanders has supported a two-state solution, emphasizing that "we must treat the Palestinian people with the respect and dignity they deserve." Both the Muslim Caucus of America and the Muslim political action committee Emgage have endorsed Sanders, emphasizing the appeal of his message.