Ex-VP Biden holds modest lead in race for 2020 Democratic presidential nomination: Poll

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Former US Vice President Joe Biden remains the 2020 favourite among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents for the party's presidential nomination, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll release Sunday.

The poll shows Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren gaining ground in her presidential bid and Senators Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris losing support.

The survey found that 27 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents favour Biden as the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Sanders came in second, with 19 percent of respondents saying they favour the Vermont senator. The percentage represents a decrease of 4 points from July.

The new survey also found Warren gaining substantial ground. Seventeen percent said they'd support Warren as the Democratic presidential nominee, a 6-point increase in two months.

Meanwhile, Harris earned support from 7 percent of respondents in the latest poll, representing a 4-percent drop from July.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg's support has remained steady at 4 percent in the poll and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke and businessman Andrew Yang earned support from 3 percent of respondents.

The survey indicates that much could change in the coming months as candidates vie for the nomination. Just 43 percent of Democrats and Democratic leaning independents said they are committed to their candidate if he or she remains in the race. Fifty percent said they'd be willing to go in another direction.

Biden is also viewed by many as the candidate most able to beat Republican President DonaldTrump. Forty-two percent of respondents said that he was the candidate that was most likely to defeat Trump. But just 23 percent said that Biden would be the "best president for the country." Meanwhile, 19 percent said Warren would make the best president for the country, while 16 percent said the same of Sanders.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted between Sept. 2 and Sept. 5 among a national population of 1,003. The survey included a sample of 437 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independent adult. The margin of error for that sample is 5.5 percentage points.