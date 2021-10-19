Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Former Wallabies prop Sekope Kepu signed with Super Rugby's Moana Pasifika on Tuesday, giving the competition newcomers a vastly experienced anchor in the scrum.

The 35-year-old, Australia's most capped prop with 110 Tests, will join fellow Wallabies veteran Christian Lealiifano at the Auckland-based side, which will make its Super Rugby debut next year.

Both players last represented the Wallabies in their quarter-final loss to England at the 2019 World Cup, with Kepu then spending a season at London Irish.

"Kepu has played 295 professional matches since his debut in 2006 and brings with him a wealth of knowledge to impart on our exciting, young squad," the club announced on social media.

Moana Pasifika has been set up to give a professional pathway for players from island nations such as Samoa and Tonga.

The revamped Super Rugby competition next year includes the Pasifika team, fellow rookies Fijian Drua, as well as five sides apiece from Australia and New Zealand.

It is scheduled to kick off on February 18.