UrduPoint.com

Ex-Wallaby Kepu Joins Super Rugby's Moana Pasifika

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 09:50 AM

Ex-Wallaby Kepu joins Super Rugby's Moana Pasifika

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Former Wallabies prop Sekope Kepu signed with Super Rugby's Moana Pasifika on Tuesday, giving the competition newcomers a vastly experienced anchor in the scrum.

The 35-year-old, Australia's most capped prop with 110 Tests, will join fellow Wallabies veteran Christian Lealiifano at the Auckland-based side, which will make its Super Rugby debut next year.

Both players last represented the Wallabies in their quarter-final loss to England at the 2019 World Cup, with Kepu then spending a season at London Irish.

"Kepu has played 295 professional matches since his debut in 2006 and brings with him a wealth of knowledge to impart on our exciting, young squad," the club announced on social media.

Moana Pasifika has been set up to give a professional pathway for players from island nations such as Samoa and Tonga.

The revamped Super Rugby competition next year includes the Pasifika team, fellow rookies Fijian Drua, as well as five sides apiece from Australia and New Zealand.

It is scheduled to kick off on February 18.

Related Topics

World Australia Social Media Young London Ireland Tonga Samoa February 2019 Christian From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2021

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th October 2021

2 hours ago
 Start-ups at in5 secure investments worth AED1.4 b ..

Start-ups at in5 secure investments worth AED1.4 billion

8 hours ago
 ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in ..

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review regional developments

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.