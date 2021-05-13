UrduPoint.com
Ex-wife Of Dead French Serial Killer Last Hope For Justice

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :For years, they were a disturbing tandem, roaming eastern France in search of virgins to rape and kill.

But with the death of her ex-husband Michel Fourniret aged 79 on Monday, Monique Olivier, 72, now faces investigators, and potentially justice, alone.

Fourniret, dubbed the "Ogre of the Ardennes", was one of Europe's most notorious serial killers.

He was serving a life sentence without possibility of parole and had confessed to 11 murders, but had been linked to other disappearances. He had only been convicted of eight of the killings at the time of his death.

The killer's death denies some victims' families long-awaited justice.

Fourniret was due to stand trial for the murder of British student Joanna Parrish, found dead in a river in the Burgundy region in 1990 after having been raped and beaten.

Ex-wife Olivier is serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole for 28 years for her role in some of the abductions and killings.

But now she could face further trials for complicity in four disappearances between 1988 and 2003.

"Michel Fourniret is taking his secrets with him," said Richard Delgene, the lawyer of Monique Olivier after his death.

"As we still have a lot of cases in progress, Monique Olivier will remain the only one in the defendants' box to be held accountable."

