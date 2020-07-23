Ex-world 1,500m champion Manangoi suspended for anti-doping no-shows

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Kenya's Elijah Manangoi, the 2017 world 1,500 metres champion, has been suspended for failing to make himself available for doping tests, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Thursday.

Manangoi, 27, took the silver medal at the 2015 Beijing world championships before winning gold in London two years later.

He pulled out of the 2019 worlds in Doha a few days before it started.

US 100m world champion Christian Coleman and Bahrain's women's 400m world champion Salwa Eid Naser are also currently suspended for similar "no-show" violations.

Under the rules, athletes must inform the authorities of their whereabouts 90 days in advance in order to undergo out-of-competition testing. They are considered to have committed an offence if they miss three tests.