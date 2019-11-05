UrduPoint.com
Ex-World Cup Winner Grosso Appointed Brescia Coach

Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:10 PM

Ex-World Cup winner Grosso appointed Brescia coach

Milan, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Former World Cup winner Fabio Grosso was appointed coach of Serie A strugglers Brescia on Tuesday after Eugenio Corini was sacked at the weekend.

Grosso, who won the 2006 World Cup title with Italy, takes over the promoted side who are second bottom of the Serie A table after seven defeats in 10 games.

Brescia said in a statement that the 41-year-old Grosso would conduct his first training session with the northeners later on Tuesday.

Your Thoughts and Comments

