UrduPoint.com

Excavations In Epiphaneia Ancient City Unearth Calendar Mosaics In Turkey

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Excavations in Epiphaneia ancient city unearth calendar mosaics in Turkey

HATAY,TURKEY (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Depicting rural activities, Calendar mosaics with personifications of months have been discovered in southern Turkey during ongoing excavations in the ancient city of Epiphaneia.

Digging started in Epiphaneia, also known as the ruins of Issos, in 2006 as rescue excavation, and has been going on since then.

"We have discovered very nice floor mosaics. They are unique calendar mosaics which depict rural activities with personifications of each month," Banu Ozdilek, the advisor to the excavation, told Anadolu Agency. She said the team discovered mosaics with personification of June and July in excavations this year.

"Here are figures and inscriptions within a geometric border. Tablets, meanwhile, feature the description of the month and the corresponding zodiac signs in the Roman astrology," she explained. The Epiphaneia is the only ancient city of the Hatay province that has been preserved until today, Ozdilek said.

"The history of the city goes back 5,000 years, with ceramics dating to the Bronze Age. With examinations of materials and spatial analyzes after discoveries, we identified the traces of 27 cultures without interruption until the Ottoman period," she said.

The team also unearthed coins from the Hellenistic, Byzantine, Ottoman, and Abbasid periods, and glass findings and their workshops.

They also carried out experimental archeological studies, and many millstones and stone mortars for wheat have been found, the excavation's advisor said.

"We have found that these values ??have continued incessantly from the Ancient Age to the present day." Ozdilek said their aim is to earn Epiphaneia the title of an archeological site, as they already launched projects to restore the findings unearthed during the excavations.

Related Topics

Turkey Nice Hatay SITE June July Border Bronze From Wheat

Recent Stories

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevaili ..

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevailing political situation

11 minutes ago
 Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

34 minutes ago
 Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aur ..

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

45 minutes ago
 Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

2 hours ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

4 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.