Excavations Resume In Ancient City Of Ani In Northeastern Trkiye

Published June 26, 2022

KARS, Trkiye, 26 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) -:A team of art historians, archaeologists, architects and students has resumed excavations at the archaeological site of Ani, located in Trkiye's northeastern Kars province, in order to unearth historical artifacts.

Known as "the world city" or "cradle of civilizations," Ani was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2016.

Located on the Trkiye-Armenia border, Ani is one of the greatest historical and cultural gems in the country.

Ani was ruled by Bagrationi dynasty in 884-1045, and by Byzantium in 1045-1064.

It was conquered by Sultan Alparslan on Aug. 16, 1064.

The site standing on an approximately 85-hectare (210-acre) area was home to many civilizations and languages throughout history, including Armenian, Greek, Turkish, Arabic, Georgian, Persian from 970 to 1320.

Muslims and Christians lived side by side in Ani for centuries.

