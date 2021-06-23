Exceeding 1.5C warming risks 'irreversible impacts': draft UN report

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Warming for decades above 1.5 degrees Celsius -- the temperature guardrail of the Paris climate deal -- will have "irreversible impacts to human and ecological systems", according to a draft UN report obtained exclusively by AFP.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, a 4,000-page assessment of climate impacts, warns of the dire consequences facing humanity if it fails to rein in carbon emissions.

"Life on Earth can recover from a drastic climate shift by evolving into new species and creating new ecosystems," a draft summary says. "Humans cannot."