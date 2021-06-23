UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exceeding 1.5C Warming Risks 'irreversible Impacts': Draft UN Report

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 09:10 AM

Exceeding 1.5C warming risks 'irreversible impacts': draft UN report

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Warming for decades above 1.5 degrees Celsius -- the temperature guardrail of the Paris climate deal -- will have "irreversible impacts to human and ecological systems", according to a draft UN report obtained exclusively by AFP.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, a 4,000-page assessment of climate impacts, warns of the dire consequences facing humanity if it fails to rein in carbon emissions.

"Life on Earth can recover from a drastic climate shift by evolving into new species and creating new ecosystems," a draft summary says. "Humans cannot."

Related Topics

United Nations Paris From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs highlights features of 2nd release o ..

7 hours ago

State-of-the-art lab for processing PCR tests open ..

7 hours ago

Upbeat sentiments continue to drive UAE stocks

8 hours ago

UNHCR warns of vaccine gap risk for world's statel ..

8 hours ago

NDMA organizes pre-monsoon preparedness conference ..

8 hours ago

Pohang, Nagoya begin ACL campaign with wins

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.