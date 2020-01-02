UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Excellent' Deal With Greens After Tough Talks: Austria's Kurz

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:20 AM

'Excellent' deal with Greens after tough talks: Austria's Kurz

Vienna, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Austria's Sebastian Kurz said Wednesday that his conservatives and the Greens had got an "excellent result" in difficult negotiations to form a coalition government.

"We have succeeded to unite the best of both worlds," said Kurz, whose People's Party (OeVP) gained most votes in snap elections in September.

"It is possible to protect the climate and borders," he said.

Besides the OeVP, the Greens also made big gains in the election, bringing the two parties together in unlikely negotiations after Kurz's previous alliance with the far-right fell apart as a result of a corruption scandal.

Greens leader Werner Kogler said the two parties had had to "build bridges" to form a government for "the future of Austria".

He added that the Alpine country -- which has seen its greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase between 1990 and 2017 -- would aim to become a frontrunner in terms of fighting climate change in Europe.

The two leaders indicated they would reform the tax system to lower the burden on Austrians -- a key OeVP promise -- but at the same time introduce higher eco taxes in line with the Greens' campaign.

Kogler said transparency, including freedom of information, and fighting poverty among children, the elderly and women would also be a priority.

The two leaders will present their detailed government programme on Thursday.

In the September polls, the OeVP managed to get 37.5 percent in total, up from their 2017 result, which saw Kurz become the world's youngest elected leader at age 31.

The Greens secured 13.9 percent of the vote, their best-ever result, as the environment replaced immigration as the nation's top concern.

Kurz's former partner, the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), was humbled at the polls after after May's "Ibiza-gate" graft scandal brought down the coalition.

Related Topics

Election Corruption World Scandal Europe Vote Same Alliance Alpine Austria May September Women Gas 2017 From Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Six Saudi PoWs return home

7 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Fala ..

7 hours ago

Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on US e ..

9 hours ago

New year to be harbinger of prosperous Pakistan: A ..

9 hours ago

Van der Dussen hails South Africa mentality under ..

9 hours ago

About 400 People Arrested in Hong Kong During Prot ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.