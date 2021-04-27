UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Exceptional' Demand Delivers Strong Q1 For Maersk

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 12:20 PM

'Exceptional' demand delivers strong Q1 for Maersk

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Surging demand during the coronavirus pandemic will power shipping giant AP Moeller-Maersk past its own earnings forecasts with massive growth in the first quarter, it said in preliminary figures.

The Danish group released late Monday an "unaudited" revenue figure of $12.4 billion (10.2 billion Euros) for January-March -- up almost 30 percent on the same period last year.

Meanwhile it forecast operating profit before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $3.1 billion, ahead of a full quarterly report on May 5.

"Continued strong performance is mainly driven by the continuation of the exceptional market situation with surging demand leading to bottlenecks in the supply chain and equipment (containers) shortage," the company said.

Seaborne freight volumes have increased 5.7 percent, while average prices have shot up 35 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, it added.

Maersk lifted its full-year EBIT forecast to $9-11 billion, almost double its previous estimate.

With operations in 130 countries, Maersk employs around 80,000 people worldwide.

Related Topics

Shortage Company Same May Market Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Art by Wasif Shares Tips and Tricks to Take DSLR L ..

5 minutes ago

JIT head probing sugar scam removed ahead of meeti ..

26 minutes ago

Gear Up for the Hottest Smart Wear This Season – ..

36 minutes ago

First Emirati female Astronaut is a UAEU alumna

39 minutes ago

EGA starts up first section of Al Taweelah smelter ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 142 more deaths due to COVID-19 o ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.