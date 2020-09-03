UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excessive TV And Computer Time Impacts Children's Academic Results: Australian Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Excessive TV and computer time impacts children's academic results: Australian study

SYDNEY, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :An Australian study has found that young children who spend excessive time in front of a tv or computer screen will on average experience a decline in academic performance.

Published on Thursday, the study showed that 8 and 9 years olds who watch more than two hours of TV per day were impacted in their reading ability by the time they reached 10 to 11 -- while just one hour or more on the computer predicted a similar decline in numeracy skills.

However, the study found no such links between video games and academic performance.

Conducted by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI), the research assessed 1239 young people, utilising the results of Australia's National Assessment Program - Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN).

It correlated watching more than two hours of TV a day at the age of 8 or 9 with 12-point lower numeracy and reading score, and using a computer for more than one hour a day with a 14-point lower numeracy result.

Lisa Mundy from the MCRI said electronic media had become the most popular leisure-time activity for children, despite impacting academic performance through reducing physical activity, sleep or time spent on homework, as well as having the potential to diminish concentration.

"The mid-primary school years are a time when academic difficulties are often first evident and predictive of lower academic performance and school dropout later," Mundy said.

"These middle years are also a time when children's electronic media use dramatically rises and children have more say over the media they consume."The researchers said they hope the findings will assist parents, teachers and clinicians to consider the type and timing of TV and computer exposure in developing media plans for children.

Related Topics

Video Games Australia Young Reading Media TV From

Recent Stories

PCB announces schedule of remaining matches of PSL ..

2 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be held responsible if Nawaz S ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces match officials’ panels

1 hour ago

Priority Positions of Turkmenistan at the 75th ses ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Czech Foreign Ministers review coronavirus de ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Portugal discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.