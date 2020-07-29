UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exeter Chiefs Retain Name But Ditch Mascot Over 'harmful Imagery'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Exeter Chiefs retain name but ditch mascot over 'harmful imagery'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :English Premiership rugby union club Exeter have revealed they will retain their Chiefs branding but will ditch their club mascot after complaints about its "harmful imagery".

An Exeter supporters' online petition had gathered more than 3,500 signatures, calling for an end to the club's "harmful imagery and branding".

Two more petitions have been launched arguing against any change however, with club fans split over whether the Chiefs Native American imagery carries offence.

But now after a lengthy board meeting on Wednesday, Exeter have opted to retain their Chiefs moniker and retire their 'Big Chief' mascot.

"The board took the view that the use of the Chiefs logo was in fact highly respectful," an Exeter statement said.

"It was noted over the years we have had players and coaches from around the world with a wide range of nationalities and cultures.

"At no time have any players, coaches or their families said anything but positive comments about the branding or culture that exists at the club.

"The one aspect which the board felt could be regarded as disrespectful was the club's mascot 'Big Chief' and as a mark of respect have decided to retire him." The issue of offensive team branding has also been a hot topic in the United States, with the shocking death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer adding more fuel to the debate.

The NFL's Washington Redskins recently dropped their badge and branding, taking on the temporary new name of Washington Football Team after growing criticism in recent years.

Reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs have been criticised for using Native American imagery and the "tomahawk chop" chant at Arrowhead Stadium.

Major League baseball's Cleveland Indians dropped their mascot in 2018, later indicating they could also change their name.

smg/mw

Related Topics

Football World Police Washington Split George Exeter Kansas City Cleveland United States 2018 From

Recent Stories

ADJD launches &quot;Barzah with a businessman&quot ..

41 minutes ago

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committee’s ..

56 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

1 hour ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

1 hour ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.