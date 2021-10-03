Exeter off the mark in Premiership with Sale win

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Exeter secured their first Premiership victory of the season as they came from behind to beat 14-man Sale 25-15 at the AJ Bell Stadium on Sunday.

Last season's beaten finalists had endured a poor start to the campaign, going down to Northampton and Leicester.

The Chiefs are without a number of players through injury and enforced rest after the recent British and Irish Lions tour but were able to call upon Scottish international Stuart Hogg.

The Sharks began well and opened up a 10-point lead through Ross Harrison's try and Robert Du Preez's penalty, but Exeter hit back to level the scores at the break as Henry Slade converted a penalty and also touched down.

Slade then kicked the Chiefs into the lead before the key moment in the 52nd minute when Rohan Janse van Rensburg was sent off for connecting with the head of Harvey Skinner.

With the man advantage, Exeter crossed the whitewash twice in quick succession via England centre Slade and second-row Will Witty.

They could not force the bonus point, however, with Sale having the final word through Ewan Ashman's late score.