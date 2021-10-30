Exeter rally to beat Gloucester in Premiership

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Exeter came from behind to defeat local rivals Gloucester 16-13 in the English Premiership on Friday.

Gloucester led 13-6 come half-time at Kingsholm thanks to a Jack Singleton try and eight points kicked by Scotland international Adam Hastings.

But the Cherry and Whites, who were on a four-game unbeaten run in the league, missed opportunities to put the result beyond doubt early in the second half.

Exeter made them pay for their wastefulness with a try apiece from Alec Hepburn and Will Witty after Harvey Skinner had kicked two penalties during the first half.

Skinner missed both conversions and two further penalty attempts but, fortunately for Exeter, the hosts could not capitalise on his inaccuracy.

Victory left Exeter fifth in the table, a point and a place ahead of Gloucester.