Exeter stun Leicester as English rugby pays respects to Queen

London, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :English rugby paid its respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the Premiership season kicked off with Exeter's surprise win against champions Leicester on Saturday.

The Premiership's opening day had been pushed back to Saturday after matches scheduled for Friday were rearranged following the Queen's death aged 96 on Thursday.

The passing of the nation's longest serving monarch was marked with poignant scenes at Premiership stadiums across the country.

Players and coaches wore black armbands and before kick-off there was a minute's silence followed by the national anthem, now altered to God save the King to acknowledge Charles III's accession.

Video screens inside the grounds carried commemorative messages and fixed flags were positioned at half-mast.

Once the action got underway, the spotlight was taken by Exeter prop Patrick Schickerling, who scored a last-minute try to hand Leicester a 24-20 defeat.

Exeter suffered a disappointing seventh-placed finish, but their strong showing against Leicester suggested they could be force this term.

Solomone Kata was Exeter's other try-scorer, while there was also a penalty try, with Joe Simmonds kicking a penalty and two conversions.

Hanro Liebenberg and Charlie Clare scored Leicester's tries, both of which Jimmy Gopperth converted. Freddie Burns added two penalties.

Harlequins survived an opening day scare to beat Newcastle 40-31 at Kingston Park.

Newcastle struck first through George McGuigan's try before Harlequins responded with Andre Green and Wilco Louw crossing over.

Adam Radwan and Nathan Earle notched solo scores to give Newcastle a three-point lead at the break.

But Harlequins scored twice in quick succession after the interval through George Head and Lennox Anyanwu.

Tries from McGuigan and Logo Mulipola threatened to give Falcons a shock win before Harlequins captain Alex Dombrandt powered his way over for last year's semi-finalists.

Financially-stricken Worcester's problems mounted as London Irish swept to a 45-14 victory.

Facing the prospect of administration due to debts exceeding £25 million ($29 million), Worcester found no refuge on the pitch at Brentford Community Stadium as they conceded seven tries.

Their players have still not been paid fully for August and, with £6 million in tax due, the club face a winding-up court hearing on October 6 as new owners are sought.

Evidence of Worcester's dire straits was seen in last season's kit still being used, with the jerseys displaying no player Names to make them more swappable given the limited numbers available.

Ellis Genge marked his Bristol homecoming with two tries as the Bears enjoyed a 31-29 victory over Bath at Ashton Gate.

England prop Genge could not have hoped for a better start on his first appearance since joining from Leicester in the summer.

Bath looked to be heading towards victory but a late try from Will Capon, converted by AJ MacGinty, proved the difference.