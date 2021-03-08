Exhibition displaying photographs of historic moments of Pakistan-China friendship held in Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) ::An exhibition displaying photographs of important historic moments of Pakistan-China friendship to commemorate 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations was held in Diaoyutai State Guest House of Beijing.

The exhibition, organized by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in total displayed 46 pictures covering different periods of bilateral friendship since the establishment of formal diplomatic ties on May 21, 1951.

China's State Couuncilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moin ul Haq viewed the exhibition held recently. High ranking officials from both sides were also present.

The audience took keen interests in historic pictures displaying meetings of Chairman Mao Zedong, Premier Zhou Enlai, paramount leader Deng Xiaoping and former Presidents Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao with Pakistani leadership.

Of special interests were the photographs displaying the historic visit of President Xi Jinping to Pakistan in 2015 which elevated bilateral ties to all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

The audience viewed with immense delight beautiful pictures of CPEC energy, road infrastructure and port building projects showing captivating Pakistani landscape in the background.

The audience noted that photo exhibition revived and refreshed the pleasant memories of Pakistan-China friendship and should be held frequently to bequeath the finest traditions and rich legacy of friendship to younger generations of the two countries.