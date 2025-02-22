Exhibition "Feminists Charisma V" Showcases Artistic Brilliance of 43 Women Painters

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 11:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A captivating art exhibition, Feminists Charisma V, featuring the masterpieces of 43 talented women artists, was held at a local art gallery in Karachi on Saturday.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Chairperson Women Empowerment Committee Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Chand Gul Shah.
Exhibition displayed 78 stunning artworks, showcasing the creative expressions of women artists.
Speaking at the occasion, Chand Gul Shah expressed her joy at witnessing such a large number of talented female painters. She remarked that when a writer thinks, they write; but when an artist thinks, they bring scattered colours together to create a masterpiece.
I congratulate all the artists for beautifully translating their vision into colours." She further emphasized that Arts Council actively supports artists by providing platforms for young talent in various art forms.
Afsheen Waqas, Amna Waqas, Aniqa Fatima,Annal Haque, Arusha Javaid, Asma Baig, Azar Wahab,Fareeha Yousuf , Farhern Kanwal, Fasiha Farooq, Fauzia Khan, Firdous Siddiqui, Gul e Farwa, Hafsa Sheikh, Kausar Bhatti,Laiba Maqsood Mussarat Arif, Naheed Afridi,Nahid Raza,Nida Fatima Syed,Noshi Rind,Rabab Naqvi, Rabia Zubari, Razia Sehar,Saadia Shahid,Sabiha Nasruddeen, Sadia Arif, Saher Shah Rizvi, Saima Aamir,| Samina Mumtaz,Sana Nezam,Shaima Umer Shaista Momin, Shammi Ahmed, Shazia Salman,Sidra Sattar,Sohaina Eila, Sumbel Sajid,Syeda Komal Zafar,Syeda Nadia Raza, Syed Sabeen Rashid, Umaina khan and Zainab Taj.
Artists skillfully captured flowers, landscapes, and the beauty of women on canvas using vibrant colours and unique techniques. The exhibition attracted a large number of art enthusiasts and admirers, reflecting the growing appreciation for fine arts in Karachi.
