UrduPoint.com

Exhibition 'Lumieres' Attracting Huge Crowd

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

Exhibition 'Lumieres' attracting huge crowd

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :An exhibition Lumieres curated by two women curators by Zara Sajid from Pakistan and Stephanie Borsa from France attracting a large number of people at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

According to PNCA, exhibition featuring 6 women artists; Marium Agha, Farida Batool and Risham Syed from Pakistan, Safaa Eruass from Morocco, Christine Ferrere and Genivieve Glieze from France.

Supported by the French Embassy in Pakistan, the project was conceptualized over a year ago amidst the various lockdowns due to a worldwide pandemic. The exhibition would continue for public viewing from Dec 9th to the 20th.

The curatorial note 'Reflection' for the exhibition has been written by Odile Guichard, Curator, Musee Vouland, Avignon, France.

The second part of the project is an exhibition in France in 2023 featuring the same artists.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan France Same Morocco Women From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives letter from President of Az ..

UAE President receives letter from President of Azerbaijan

37 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2 ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2022 to advance global sustaina ..

52 minutes ago
 UAE, Russia foreign trade hits $4 billion in 2021: ..

UAE, Russia foreign trade hits $4 billion in 2021: Russian Minister

1 hour ago
 Dubai reduces 33% of carbon emissions in 2020

Dubai reduces 33% of carbon emissions in 2020

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 268.82 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 268.82 million

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.