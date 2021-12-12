Exhibition 'Lumieres' attracting huge crowd

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :An exhibition Lumieres curated by two women curators by Zara Sajid from Pakistan and Stephanie Borsa from France attracting a large number of people at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

According to PNCA, exhibition featuring 6 women artists; Marium Agha, Farida Batool and Risham Syed from Pakistan, Safaa Eruass from Morocco, Christine Ferrere and Genivieve Glieze from France.

Supported by the French Embassy in Pakistan, the project was conceptualized over a year ago amidst the various lockdowns due to a worldwide pandemic. The exhibition would continue for public viewing from Dec 9th to the 20th.

The curatorial note 'Reflection' for the exhibition has been written by Odile Guichard, Curator, Musee Vouland, Avignon, France.

The second part of the project is an exhibition in France in 2023 featuring the same artists.

/778