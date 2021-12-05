ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :A two-week long exhibition titled "LUMIÈRES" curated by Zara Sajid and Stephanie Borsa would be held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on December 9.

According to PNCA, the Embassy of France in collaboration with PNCA, National Art Gallery have been organizing the exhibition.

This is an art show featuring six women artists from Pakistan, France and Morocco.

The exhibition will continue till December 20.