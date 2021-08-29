UrduPoint.com

Exhibition 'New Odyssey' For Graduates Opening From Sep 1

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts is honored to host a National Art Exhibition ' The New Odyssey' opening on September 1 (Wednesday) of the top graduating students from different art universities across Pakistan.

PNCA is very excited to promote upcoming national artists.

A official of PNCA Masroor Shah told APP, that the exhibition will provide an opportunity for fresh talented Bachelor in Fine Arts graduates to showcase their works at the esteemed Pakistan National Council of Arts.

He said this will not only broaden their vision about the art industry but will also help them gain exposure towards the national art scene as PNCA is heavily visited by a very unique crowd including patrons from all walks of life, foreigners, government departments, NGO's etc. as well as get them connected with the media and press.

He said Our Primary focus is to promote the young talent and give them a compelling platform in these stressful times of COVID-19.

PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on Local and National scale. Our elevate and unique programs that present the traditional and contemporary art practices we reflect upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as supports professional development of the artist.

PNCA is committed to promoting significant aspects of the country and encourages community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artists own understanding of their work and encourages a healthy and sustainable local arts industry,he added.

PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognized artists.

The various universities of Pakistan including National College of Arts, Lahore and Rawalpindi campus, Beacon house National University, Punjab University, Indus Valley school of Art and Architecture, University of Sindh Jamshoro, University of Peshawar, University of Baluchistan and University of Karachi are participating. Through this exhibition, we hope to provide the emerging artists a chance to enter the art market on a regional scale. The show consists of 70 artists and 93 skilled and interesting works by the young graduates.

