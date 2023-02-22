UrduPoint.com

Exhibition Of German Design Opens In Beijing

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Exhibition of German design opens in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The "Crossing Parallels: German Design 1945-1990" exhibition opened at the Tsinghua University Art Museum in Beijing on Tuesday.

The exhibition showcases over 300 design work by renowned German designers and design schools, covering categories such as industrial design, furniture design, textiles and jewellery design, according to Du Pengfei, executive director of the Tsinghua University Art Museum.

The exhibition was jointly organized by the Tsinghua University Art Museum, Germany's Vitra Design Museum and the Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden (Dresden State Art Collections).

Through design examples of different functions, the exhibition reflects the closely intertwined landscape of design and historical and social factors, among others, Du said.

"We want to present the development path of German modern design to the audience so that people can have a more comprehensive and in-depth understanding of German design," Du said. "We also hope that the exhibition can offer references for design theory, practice and education in China."The exhibition provides opportunities and possibilities for Germany-China collaboration in academic research on design culture, said Thomas A. Geisler, director of Kunstgewerbemuseum, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden.

The exhibition will run through the middle of April.

Related Topics

Education China German Germany Beijing Dresden April Textile

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2023

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd February 2023

11 minutes ago
 DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to he ..

DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to help digitise international trad ..

6 hours ago
 UAE Commander of Joint Operations receives Jordan& ..

UAE Commander of Joint Operations receives Jordan&#039;s assistant for Operation ..

7 hours ago
 Belgium, UK strengthening key trade links

Belgium, UK strengthening key trade links

7 hours ago
 Al Bowardi reviews defence cooperation with guests ..

Al Bowardi reviews defence cooperation with guests of IDEX 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.