Exhibition of German design opens in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The "Crossing Parallels: German Design 1945-1990" exhibition opened at the Tsinghua University Art Museum in Beijing on Tuesday.

The exhibition showcases over 300 design work by renowned German designers and design schools, covering categories such as industrial design, furniture design, textiles and jewellery design, according to Du Pengfei, executive director of the Tsinghua University Art Museum.

The exhibition was jointly organized by the Tsinghua University Art Museum, Germany's Vitra Design Museum and the Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden (Dresden State Art Collections).

Through design examples of different functions, the exhibition reflects the closely intertwined landscape of design and historical and social factors, among others, Du said.

"We want to present the development path of German modern design to the audience so that people can have a more comprehensive and in-depth understanding of German design," Du said. "We also hope that the exhibition can offer references for design theory, practice and education in China."The exhibition provides opportunities and possibilities for Germany-China collaboration in academic research on design culture, said Thomas A. Geisler, director of Kunstgewerbemuseum, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden.

The exhibition will run through the middle of April.