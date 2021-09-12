Exhibition of numerous artisans concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :A 10-days exhibition of numerous artisans concluded here on Sunday at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)-Lok Virsa exhibition displaying pottery skills for the youth to learn from their art.

A large number of people including students from local institutions visited the artisans daily and learning techniques involved in pottery making process.

An old man near to 80's from Sindh Rasheed Ulllah said that traditional pottery was a source of attraction for many local and foreign tourists due to its decorative nature, attractive designs.

He highlighted that the working of 'Pottery' is basically the process of the products of forming vessels and other objects with clay and other ceramic materials, which are fired at high temperatures to give them a hard, durable form.

Major types include earthenware, stoneware, and porcelain, he added.