UrduPoint.com

Exhibition Of Tang Dynasty Tomb Frescos Opens In Taiwan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Exhibition of Tang Dynasty tomb frescos opens in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :More than 50 duplicates of tomb frescos dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) are on display at a university in Taoyuan from Tuesday, kicking off a touring exhibition in Taiwan.

The frescos are all from collections of the Shaanxi History Museum, located in the mainland's northwestern city of Xi'an, which was once the capital city of the Tang Dynasty. These exhibits are expected to give audiences insights into life and customs during the Tang Dynasty, including clothes, makeup, diet, sports, and religions.

The show is part of a cultural exhibition on Tang Dynasty frescos co-sponsored by organizations from across the Taiwan Strait, which toured several cities on the island in 2022.

"We hope the Tang Dynasty fresco exhibition will be staged at more colleges in Taiwan, providing young people with more chances to better understand the traditional Chinese culture," said Yu Qun, vice chairperson of the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, one of the exhibition's organizers, in a video speech.

The tomb fresco exhibition will last until March 31 in Taoyuan and will later be held in Taichung and Kinmen.

Related Topics

Sports China Young Taoyuan Taichung March All From

Recent Stories

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in ..

Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in New York today

9 minutes ago
 Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need ..

Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need to empower women for developme ..

18 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on his appointment

41 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Bad ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.