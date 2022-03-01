UrduPoint.com

Exhibition On Maritime Treasures Of Pakistan Opens At PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :An exhibition 'Maritime Treasures of Pakistan' under the patronage of Commodore Sohail Ahmed started here on Tuesday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

It is a solo show by Dr. Javeria Nabahat Amin where she has bridged the gap between conventional art, literature, and technology.

Through her art she has presented a unique blend of visual art, poetry, and augmented reality to give the viewer a multi-dimensional experience of her art aimed at creating maritime awareness amongst the public, said a news release issued here.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony as chief guest Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq said it was an absolute pleasure to visit this unique exhibition about Maritime, adding, the thought process which had been blended through visual was augmented well.

Indonesian Ambassador Adam M Tugio sharing his views congratulated Dr Javeria for her excellent art work.

He termed it a unique and serious approach to make visiting art gallery an enjoyable experience for students and art lovers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the statement of art pieces is inspired by Commodore Sohail Ahmed's proposal of claiming the waters of Junagarh into Pakistan's exclusive economic zone.

The exhibition will continue till 3rd of March.

