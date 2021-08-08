Exhibition "Onrushing-5" displaying paintings of 44 APA artists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :A week-long exhibition titled "Onrushing 5" is in full swing at gallery 6 displaying the paintings of 44 artists of the Arjumand Painting Award (APA).

According to an official of gallery 6 Muhammad Ali told APP, the artworks are beautiful, there is variation and variety, there is aesthetics and sophistication and together as a totality they represent very interesting emerging art forms.

He said it is very satisfying to see all this together. Artists are connecting themselves to their culture, environment, and international milieu in a deep way that is what makes good art. So there is not one story, but many tales.

Even though the exhibition does not include the First, Second, and Merit Prize paintings by Karim Ahmed, Khadija Saeed Akhtar, and Imran Ali, it has a lot to offer.

Ahsan Javaid's "Summer Scape" that won the third prize has a distinctively creative composition and is noticeable for its quality execution.

Merit Prize winners Ahsan Memon's "Insomnia" is simply phenomenal, while Sana Iqbal's "Mandir" engages the viewer with details of its elements and their presentation.

Amra Khan's and Aun Raza's artworks discuss gender issues boldly, while Nazrul islam's "Black in White" highlights racial disparity. Still-life by Fahima Bashir, Hafsah Sarfraz, and Nashrah Raza is enticing.

Fawad Jafri's abstract creates illusions while Rida Nadeem's is soothing and serene. The landscapes have a variety of presentations from realistic to surrealistic forms by Aqiq Ehsan, Faiza Taufiq, Mansab Dar, and Wajid Daharkiwala and take the viewers into different zones. Miniature works by Ali Gillani, Rahman Zada, and Rabia Saleem are distinct by their presentations and exhibit their potential of becoming established artists soon.

"Innocence" by Adnan Khan in somewhat pointillistic style and "the Half-Hearted Smile by Zainab Aziz, both in the black palette are alluring. Sana Dar's "Method in the Madness" is a very delicate work and very different from her previous work, while Asghar Ali's portrait of an old Hazara community woman "Last Layer" is very similar in execution to the man's portrait that won him a merit prize in 2019. Komal Jabeen, Mariam Arshad, Merab Rehmat, Fakhra Asif, and Naseeb Khan have made women their subjects in a variety of absorbing ways.

Besides the above, there are paintings by Alefiya Abbas, Asiya Alisannia, Awais Naqvi, Feroza, Manisha Jiani, Mariam Shaikh, Sanaullah, Shakir Adnan, Sannia Bilal, Sarah Mir, Qiraat Soomro, Uma Laraib, Urhamish Ansari, Wajiha Batool, and Zehra Fatima on different themes.

Discussing the awards, Usama Arjumand, the Director of Gallery 6 stated "We have been able to bring to limelight several artists of high caliber with skillful painterly qualities and have given them a head start, which is satisfying".

The art lovers of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and surrounding areas must visit to enjoy this outstanding exhibition. It will remain open till 13 August except for Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm.

The Arjumand Painting Awards 2021 were held at Alhamra Arts Center, Lahore, in July.

The purpose of this award is to recognize the emerging Pakistani artists 25 to 40 years of age who exhibit outstanding abilities and distinguished talent in painting.

