UrduPoint.com

Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' Attracting People

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 12:50 PM

Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' attracting people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :An exhibition in honor of the legendary artists of Pakistan titled "Perpetual Beings" attracted a large number of people.

The exhibition displaying at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in connection with celebrating the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan.

According to the announcement, PNCA's National Art Gallery displaying a collection of artworks by the master painters and miniaturists of the country.

PNCA has requested the visitors to maintain a social distancing protocol for a safer viewing experience.

The show would remain open daily from Thursday, August 5, excluding Fridays, Saturdays, and public holidays.

Related Topics

Pakistan Holidays Independence August From

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s ICA launches new generation of Emirates ..

UAE&#039;s ICA launches new generation of Emirates ID card

1 hour ago
 UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Y ..

UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Yemen

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2021

3 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory leve ..

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

12 hours ago
 India set 209 to win first Test against England

India set 209 to win first Test against England

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.