Exhibition to review human history in China opens in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) --:An exhibition presenting a comprehensive overview of the million-year history of humanity in China opened at the National Museum of China in Beijing on Thursday.

With over 220 exhibits on display, the exhibition narrates the history of human activities from apes to humans and showcases the achievements made by China in the fields of paleoanthropology, Paleolithic archaeology, and ancient DNA research over the past century.

It employs a combination of lifelike scenes and multimedia technologies to engage visitors.

Titled "Oriental Homeland: Million-Year Journey through Human History in China," the exhibition is a collaborative effort between the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese academy of Sciences and the National Museum of China.