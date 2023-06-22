Open Menu

Exhibition To Review Human History In China Opens In Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Exhibition to review human history in China opens in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) --:An exhibition presenting a comprehensive overview of the million-year history of humanity in China opened at the National Museum of China in Beijing on Thursday.

With over 220 exhibits on display, the exhibition narrates the history of human activities from apes to humans and showcases the achievements made by China in the fields of paleoanthropology, Paleolithic archaeology, and ancient DNA research over the past century.

It employs a combination of lifelike scenes and multimedia technologies to engage visitors.

Titled "Oriental Homeland: Million-Year Journey through Human History in China," the exhibition is a collaborative effort between the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese academy of Sciences and the National Museum of China.

Related Topics

Century China Beijing From

Recent Stories

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

12 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

27 minutes ago
 ‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

15 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

15 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

15 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

15 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

15 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous