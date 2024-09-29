Exhibition under way at Bahawalpur Arts Council

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) In order to promote winter tourism of Cholistan desert and to attract tourists to Bahawalpur region, a cultural exhibition is under way at the Bahawalpur Arts Council currently.

Director Bahawalpur Arts Council Mian Atteeque Ahmad said that art pieces, paintings, antiques and other items had been displayed at the exhibition in order to promote winter tourism of Cholistan desert and Bahawalpur region. “Several artists are participating in the exhibition where art pieces, paintings, antiques, handicraft items and other things have been displayed for the public,” he said.

Pictures and photographs made by internationally known photographer Tarique Sulemani and paintings made by artist Afzal Jalwana to narrate culture of Cholistan desert have also been placed at the exhibition.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Japa also inspected the exhibition and lauded the role of the Arts Council for organising such cultural programs.