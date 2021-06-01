Exiled ICoast ex-leader Gbagbo to return June 17: party

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Former president Laurent Gbagbo will return to Ivory Coast on June 17 after 10 years following his acquittal of crimes against humanity during a civil war, a party official said Monday.

"I am announcing the return of president Laurent Gbagbo on Ivorian soil on June 17," said Assoa Adou, general secretary of the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) party founded by Gbagbo.