UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exiled Morales Convinced His Party Will Win Bolivia Election

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:20 AM

Exiled Morales convinced his party will win Bolivia election

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Evo Morales may be in exile in Argentina but the former Bolivia president said on Tuesday he was convinced his socialist party would win next year's general election, even without him.

After ruling the South American country for almost 14 years before resigning the presidency last month, Morales is barred from standing in the next election.

He controversially won an unconstitutional fourth term in October's general election that was later annulled after the Organization of American States (OAS) found clear evidence of vote rigging in an audit.

That prompted Morales to resign and flee, initially to Mexico before last week heading to Argentina.

"I'm convinced that we'll win the next elections. I won't be a candidate but I have a right to be in politics," Morales told reporters.

Bolivia's interim government, led by right-wing President Jeanine Anez, has yet to set a date for new elections but has barred Morales from standing.

At the weekend, Anez said an arrest warrant would soon be issued for Morales, saying he would be investigated for sedition and terrorism.

And she received support from US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

"We denounce the ongoing violence and those that provoke it both in Bolivia and from afar," Trump said on Twitter, in what appeared to be a clear reference to Morales.

Bolivia has been wracked by weeks of social unrest since the October 20 election when Morales was awarded outright victory.

But the OAS audit found evidence of fraud and Morales stepped down after losing the support of Bolivia's police and armed forces.

Anez's government accuses Morales of fomenting unrest from exile, particularly amongst the indigenous communities from which he draws a large part of his support.

His Movement for Socialism (MAS) party has named Morales as their election campaign manager.

And he launched MAS's election campaign at the weekend from the Liniers neighborhood of Buenos Aires that has a large Bolivian community.

He also met with new Argentina President Alberto Fernandez and Vice President Cristina Kirchner, two leftist allies.

"My obligation now that I'm not a candidate, now that I'm not president, is to accompany candidates so that they can win the elections," said Morales, who was his country's first ever indigenous president.

Amongst the favorites to lead MAS at the next election are 30-year-olds Adriana Salvatierra, the former Senate president, and political scientist Andronico Rodriguez, a coca growers union leader.

"We'll go with the best candidate, someone who guarantees not only the indigenous vote but also that of the middle classes and the business class," said Morales.

Anez, who thanked Trump for his tweet, has repeatedly insisted her government will set an election date but has yet to do so.

Related Topics

Election Senate Police Business Vote Twitter Trump Buenos Aires Lead Argentina Bolivia Mexico May October From Government Best Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

JIAT Team in Yemen refutes allegations by internat ..

8 hours ago

Mubadala unveils World Tennis Championship trophy

10 hours ago

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

10 hours ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

10 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.