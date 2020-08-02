UrduPoint.com
Expect 'lengthy' Coronavirus Pandemic, Warns WHO

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 09:20 AM

Geneva, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization on Saturday warned the coronavirus pandemic was likely to be "lengthy" after its emergency committee met to evaluate the crisis six months after sounding the international alarm.

The committee "highlighted the anticipated lengthy duration of this COVID-19 pandemic", the WHO said in a statement, and warned of the risk of "response fatigue" given the socio-economic pressures on countries.

The panel gathered Friday for the fourth time over the coronavirus crisis, half a year on from its January 30 declaration of a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) -- the WHO's highest level of alarm.

"WHO continues to assess the global risk level of COVID-19 to be very high," it said following the meeting.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 680,000 people and infected at least 17.6 million since the outbreak emerged , according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

