Expelled EU Ambassador Leaves Benin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

Expelled EU ambassador leaves Benin

Cotonou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The EU ambassador to Benin left the West African country on Friday after Cotonou ordered him to leave, accusing him of "subversive" activities.

Oliver Nette, a German national, was on Wednesday told to leave.

A government spokesman told journalists that bilateral cooperation had been "disturbed by the activities of this diplomat who has got involved in activities that we may consider subversive".

No further details have been given.

Nette left on a flight from Cotonou to Brussels on Friday evening, an AFP journalist said.

The EU, a major financial donor to Benin, has given hundreds of millions of Euros to help develop good governance, agriculture and access to electricity.

The decision to expel the ambassador comes as the country faces economic pain after its giant eastern neighbour Nigeria halted imports and exports across their shared border in a bid to halt smuggling.

