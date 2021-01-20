UrduPoint.com
Expelled Honduran Migrants Cling On To American Dream

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

El Florido, Guatemala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Returning home to a life of hunger and desolation, Hondurans who were kicked out of Guatemala as they started off on a long walk to the United States are vowing they will not abandon their pursuit of the American dream.

Among the thousands driven back to the border Tuesday in buses and trucks provided by Guatemala and Mexico, many told AFP they are not ready to give up on their dreams of a better life.

Rosa Baquedano, was among the thousands of migrants in a caravan dispersed this week by security forces with tear gas and batons in the Guatemalan town of Vado Hondo, less than 50 kilometers (31 miles) inside the border.

Her family lost everything, even their home, after Honduras was hit by two violent tropical storms last November that caused vast devastation, not yet repaired.

"I want to try again" to get to the United States, Baquedano, 35, said at the El Florido border crossing where thousands of migrants were dumped Tuesday.

The group had already walked more than 200 kilometers after departing Honduras last Friday.

"We don't want to return to our country because everything there is complicated. We are dying of hunger," she said.

On Monday, security forces broke up the caravan of some 4,000 migrants at Vado Hondo, where they had waited for three days, sleeping out of doors, to be allowed through and continue their journey of thousands of kilometers on foot through Central America.

They had been blocking a key road, causing a massive logjam of cargo trucks, their wares at risk of spoiling.

