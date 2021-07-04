UrduPoint.com
Experience Paying Off For England After 'perfect' Performance - Kane

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 08:40 AM

Rome, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Harry Kane believes England's greater experience at major tournaments is paying off after scoring twice in a 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate's side also reached the last four of the World Cup in 2018, where they lost 2-1 to Croatia.

However, Kane pointed to the success of English sides in top-level European club competition in the past three years as a reason they can end a 55-year wait to win a major tournament ahead of a last-four clash with Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday.

"We've been playing for our clubs in the biggest of games. Champions League finals, Premier League title races. The job isn't done yet but we're on the right track," said Kane.

"We set out with a vision before the World Cup of where we want to be as a team.

"The World Cup was great but we fell short, we had another semi-final in the Nations League, and now it's about getting over the line and that's what we've got to do on Wednesday." Kane was fiercely criticised for his sluggish performances in the group stage as he managed just one shot on target.

However, the Tottenham Hotspur striker now has three goals in his last two games after his double in Rome.

"There was a lot of talk about me and my performances but my focus is always the next game, to help lead this team hopefully to a European final," added the England captain.

"There was lots of pressure on us. Of course we were favourites to win this game, but there is a lot of pressure, expectation.

"To perform like we did was top drawer: four goals, another clean sheet, it's a perfect night for us."

