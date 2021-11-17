UrduPoint.com

Experiencing Pakistani Culture Boosts Chinese Customers' Enthusiasm

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Experiencing Pakistani culture boosts Chinese customers' enthusiasm

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Community Purchasing Center set up in Chengdu, Sichuan Province would help set-up a good foundation for sale of Pakistani products to the Chinese consumers.

In the future, more such centers will be set up in different places in China, said Li Hongwu, President of Pakistan Sichuan Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday during his visit to the Pakistan Commodity Purchasing Center.

Our center aims to shorten the lengthy procedure of wholesale distribute and retail to enable buyers to communicate with manufacturers directly, he said adding that this center is similar to a factory store, but its quality requirements are more strict.

Li Hongwu told China Economic Net (CEN) that the center selects representative products from both China and Pakistan, where Chinese customers can physically examine Pakistani products.

It can help set-up a good foundation for wider sale channels of Pakistani products including handmade products with Pakistani characteristics which are very popular in China.

Many people appreciate handmade brasses and asked for about how many days it takes to make one piece, said Pakistani Hamza Malik, a merchant whose business settled in the center.

Last month, the center organized a 7-day event, which attracted around 300 visitors. The visitors tasted Pakistani milk tea and Pakistani food, and Pakistani rice was their favorite, he said.

"We also played a video of Pakistan's scenery, and many people showed interest to visit Pakistan. Peoples enthusiasm was beyond our expectations," Li Hongwu said.

