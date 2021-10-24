BEIJING, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) --:The first batch of in-orbit experiment samples from China's space station was delivered to research institutions, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) Sunday.

At the delivery ceremony on Friday, the in-orbit scientific experiment samples from the container-free material science laboratory cabinet in China's space station were delivered to the Shanghai Institute of Ceramics under the Chinese academy of Sciences, and other research institutions.

The samples have been recovered by the crew of the Shenzhou-12 spaceship and brought back to the ground in the return capsule of the spaceship for further study and analysis, the CMSA said.