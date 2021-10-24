UrduPoint.com

Experiment Samples From China's Space Station Delivered To Research Institutions

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 03:20 PM

Experiment samples from China's space station delivered to research institutions

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) --:The first batch of in-orbit experiment samples from China's space station was delivered to research institutions, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) Sunday.

At the delivery ceremony on Friday, the in-orbit scientific experiment samples from the container-free material science laboratory cabinet in China's space station were delivered to the Shanghai Institute of Ceramics under the Chinese academy of Sciences, and other research institutions.

The samples have been recovered by the crew of the Shenzhou-12 spaceship and brought back to the ground in the return capsule of the spaceship for further study and analysis, the CMSA said.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Sunday From Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE announces 94 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoverie ..

UAE announces 94 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

13 minutes ago
 New judges sworn in before Minister of Justice

New judges sworn in before Minister of Justice

13 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first ag ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first against Bangaldesh

19 minutes ago
 ZHO, Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy ..

ZHO, Humaid Charitable Foundation for Retinopathy sign MoU

28 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution investigates into violations of ..

Public Prosecution investigates into violations of real estate developer

1 hour ago
 &#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promot ..

&#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promote Expo 2025 Osaka

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.