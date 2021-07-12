Expert recommends efforts to overcome rapid population of country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) : , Jul 12 (APP):Pakistan has emerged as 5th most populace Country in the world with 2.4% growth rate per annum. AJK is also faster Population growing region with relatively high density rate.

This was disclosed by consultant to the AJK government for population welfare and Secretary (Retired] of the State Population Welfare Department Raja M. Razaq in an interview to APP here.

He continued as saying " since the world observes 'World Population Day' on July 11 every year, the size of a nation's population constantly entails serious repercussions for its development and operations.

Razaq said that the bigger a country's population, the more difficult it was to develop at a quicker rate. As a result, managing overpopulation is essential, whether on a national or global scale, to ensure the long-term growth of our existing resources.

The expert further said that the substantial increase in population was driven mostly by an increase in the number of individuals reaching reproductive age and had been followed by significant changes in fertility rates, increased urbanization, and accelerated migration. "These tendencies will have far-reaching consequences for future generations". Je added/ Raja Razaq said that while observing the World Population Day every year, we needed to advocate and adopt based approach in family planning to create balance between the resources and the family size aimed at creating a vision to manage the ever growing population.

"The approach needs to be applied collectively not only to create genral awareness amongst the masses but also to take collective actions to achieve the objectives laid down in CCI Approved recommendations in true spirit", he concluded.